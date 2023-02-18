Mick Schumacher claims “there is interest” in his comeback from F1 teams

The son of Michael Schumacher will spend 2023 as Mercedes’ third driver, a high-profile role as back-up to Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, after being axed by Haas.

His goal is a race seat on the F1 grid again and, before the season begins, he believes that interested parties have already begun to emerge for 2024.

“There is no guarantee,” Schumacher said. “But I’m in a comfortable position where I can learn and extract the maximum from the year.

“I’m sure with the results I’ve shown in junior categories and also in F1 that there will be opportunities.

“Over the winter, people have mentioned that there is interest.”

But for now, a key responsibility for Schumacher will be on the simulator, helping to guide the W14’s development.

“I have the experience of driving last year’s car, in the new generation,” he explained.

“That means my approach to the simulator is similar to the racing drivers on track.

“I can talk about time models, how the car behaves. So accordingly we can change and adapt the simulator quickly.

“Hopefully with that, we can get the team live feedback and a set of options which will work well on track.

“I will take a similar approach, going to every weekend as if I am racing, keeping sharp.

“I will see what I can learn, what I can take away. I will be as much of a help to the team as I can be.

“I will keep the same approach and excitement.

“It is a privilege being a part of Mercedes, a place where I always felt at home.

“In terms of racing it isn’t the step that I wanted. But it’s another way to improve my driving.”