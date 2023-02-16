US-based motorsport giants Andretti want to be on the F1 grid but have been met with pushback from the existing 10 teams who are concerned that the prize pot would be diluted.

Michael Andretti called this attitude “greedy”.

Domenicali told Sky: “It’s not about ‘not welcoming’. This is the wrong wording.

“Michael Andretti is very vocal about joining F1. In my view it was not smart to say that the teams were ‘too greedy’ and protecting themselves.

“That is my opinion.

“There are others who are much less vocal who would like to come into F1.

“There is a process to respect. If all the elements are there, they are welcome.

“We don’t have to overreact if someone pushes the system.

“What is more vital is to protect the growth of the sport and the sustainability of the teams who invest in F1.

“The process will be done seriously, in the right way.”

Asked if Andretti had annoyed him, Domenicali said: “I have discussed that with them. I said to them that I would have acted in a different way.”

Questioned about Andretti’s attractiveness as a US team at a time when F1 was so popular in America, Domenicali said: “We need to be prudent. There is not a negative attack on Andretti.

“If you are able to join F1, you need to be really strong in terms of a sustainable plan for the future.

“The problem in the past - we had so many teams coming in, and coming out.”

More new engine manufacturers?

Audi, Honda and Ford are the big-name engine manufacturers who will enter F1 when the new regulations allow in 2026.

Audi will power Sauber, Ford will link up with Red Bull and Honda plan to return but don’t have a confirmed partner yet.

“A couple of years ago we changed the regulation to allow teams to have more engines from a single manufacturer,” Domenicali said.

“Now two very important manufacturers are joining. Maybe some others. I don’t want to say anything. But maybe. You never know.

“The right balance is between teams, constructors, manufacturers, to shape the sport.

“Technology has always been an important part of F1 but it is not enough.

“To believe that only technology is connected to F1 would be a mistake.

“The emotional side? If you miss this, the sport will collapse.

[Manufacturers] are coming because they recognise the power of F1.”

Will Porsche enter F1?

Iconic manufacturer Porsche were in talks to partner with Red Bull but, despite that collapsing, Domenicali revealed that they are still interested in joining F1.

“It would be easy to say, for me, ‘just check with them’,” he said.

“But I think that Porsche is thinking ‘is there an opportunity’ that is available to them.

“The more time that passes, the more difficult it is to be effective with a technical and commercial proposition.”