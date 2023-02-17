‘We’ll never be best friends’ but Gasly and Ocon can work together

Gasly has joined Ocon to form an all-French line-up at Alpine, having been signed to replace two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, who moved to Aston Martin over the winter.

The pair were childhood friends and karting rivals but have endured an uneasy relationship in recent years after a falling out.

“I think it’s been really good,” Gasly said of his initial experience of working alongside Ocon.

“We’ve spent more time together in the past two months than we’ve spent in the last eight years or 10 years. I think it was very important and I’m pleased with the way things are going with Esteban.

“I think we are both grown-up people now, much more mature. Aware of the responsibilities that we have representing a team like Alpine with the Renault Group behind us.

“I have no doubts that we will be able to work well and push the team forward. It’s going to benefit all of us.”

Ocon said he and new teammate Gasly are “never going to be best friends” but is sure they can work together to help Alpine achieve their goals.

“We are never going to be best friends, but the important thing is to keep the flow going together, which creates debate and solutions with the team and that’s how it’s been in motorsport forever,” he explained.

"The fact that the drivers work together and notify any issue or a way to work and the team comes up with some resolutions, and that’s what we need to try and get from our team to be able to fight at the front.”

Ocon and Alonso had several on-track clashes as a feisty intra-team battle brewed last season, and the Frenchman said he has no plans to change his aggressive approach.

“I’m a racing driver, I’m competing to beat everyone,” he said.

“That’s how I’ve been racing my whole life and how I’ve succeeded and won titles in the past. And that’s how in the end I beat Fernando as well, racing how I want to race.

"For me it’s important to score the points and work together with Pierre, that’s very important. But I want to fight anyone and I believe I can fight anyone.”