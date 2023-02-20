“That’s why I left” - Button pinpoints reason that could force Hamilton to quit

For the first time in his F1 career, Hamilton went an entire campaign without a victory or pole position.

Hamilton slumped to his worst championship finish - sixth - and was beaten by his teammate - George Russell.

2023 Mercedes W14: Can they challenge for the title? Video of 2023 Mercedes W14: Can they challenge for the title?

Button, who was Hamilton’s teammate at McLaren between 2010 and 2012 - used his own retirement as an example of how not having a race winning car can affect you.

“It’s something [not having a winning car] we all go through in our careers,” Button told Sky. “It’s a reason why a lot of people retire, they are not in a winning car anymore. That’s why I left.

“You can deal with the pressure you put yourself under and the calendar, if you are in a winning car. When you are not, you are like ‘I’ve had enough, I want to get out’.

“Mercedes have given him a winning car for so many years. Last year obviously didn’t but the car did win a race last year, so you would say at the end of the year they were strong.”

Even though Hamilton finished behind his teammate in the final standings, from Canada onwards, he was often the quicker of the two Mercedes drivers.

Button believes Hamilton will start F1 2023 “flat-out”.

“I think Lewis was on it,” he explained. “His performances were very consistent, mid-to-end of the season, very, very quick.

“I think he’ll start this year flat-out. He’s going to be on it from the word go, so I look forward to seeing that.

“It’s going to put a lot of pressure on George Russell, I think it’s a good pairing. But as I said, I think Lewis will be on it from the word go and I look forward to that fight.”