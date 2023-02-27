10 F1 teams ranked after testing - it's a horrific review for McLaren

10) Williams

“It lacks aero sophistication that we see on other cars. Alex Albon will do his usual amazing things to get out of Q1 now and again. But they are lagging behind. It’s the first time, to my knowledge, that Williams have gone into a season without a technical director. It’s baffling!”

9) AlphaTauri

“They say ‘we don’t have a fast car’ but they are certainly reliable, and have decent, quick drivers, and on their day can post a fast time.”

8) McLaren

“This depends how badly you think McLaren are doing. At the moment, there is a danger they could be the eighth-fastest team. McLaren have missed targets but could hit them once they understand their car, and bring upgrades. Lando Norris says that good stuff is coming.”

7) Alfa Romeo

“Haas and Alfa Romeo think they are quicker [than McLaren].”

6) Haas

“They have two good drivers and a solid car. The car is a package which seems to be more sorted, in its own head, than Alfa Romeo’s.”

5) Alpine

“The enigma. On their day they can be fifth, but they could slip down easily. They have two closely-matched drivers, as long as that works constructively then they will be fifth.”

4) Mercedes

“We need to see a big team in the next few days for Mercedes to be third. Lewis Hamilton said the porpoising is largely gone but the balance limitations of last year’s car are still present - I almost dropped my cup of tea! They are still playing catch-up and still suffering.”

3) Aston Martin

“Aston Martin had Red Bull worried from day one. The car is essentially good, it has some nice ideas. Fernando Alonso said he needs a few races. But his race run [on Sunday]? Chef’s kiss!”

2) Ferrari

Charles Leclerc will think ‘where is my race advantage coming?’ Ferrari have a lot of work to do in qualifying and the race because they are being dominated by Red Bull.

Red Bull look incredibly FAST this season | F1 2023 Video of Red Bull look incredibly FAST this season | F1 2023

1) Red Bull

“The only reason why they weren’t dominating qualifying like Ferrari last year, was because their car was overweight. Max Verstappen said last year’s car was massively overweight. That is not an issue that they have [this season].”