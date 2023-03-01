Reports had emerged that Red Bull were considering relocating their sister team AlphaTauri from Italy to the UK, or selling them altogether.

Andretti Autosport, the Mumbai Falcons Racing Team, or Hitech GP were cited as possible buyers but the report has now been shot down.

AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost said: "I had some very good meetings with Oliver Mintzlaff, who confirmed that the shareholders will not sell Scuderia AlphaTauri, and that Red Bull will continue supporting the team in the future.

“All these rumours have no foundation, and the team has to remain focused for the start of the season to perform better than last year.”

Mintzlaff was appointed by Red Bull, after the death of founder Dietrich Mateschitz, to head up their F1 and football teams.