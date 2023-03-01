F1 commentators: 2023 Sky Sports, Channel 4 and F1TV line-ups

1 Mar 2023
Here are the 2023 F1 commentator and pundit line-ups for Sky Sports, Channel 4 - the UK broadcasters for Formula One - and F1TV.

Sky Sports line-up

  • Jenson Button 

  • Nico Rosberg

  • Naomi Schiff

  • Martin Brundle

  • Damon Hill

  • Karun Chandhok

  • Anthony Davidson

  • Natalie Pinkham

  • Ted Kravitz

  • Danica Patrick

  • Simon Lazenby

  • David Croft

  • Rachel Brookes

Channel 4 line-up

  • Steve Jones
  • Alex Jacques
  • David Coulthard
  • Mark Webber
  • Billy Monger
  • Lee McKenzie
  • Eddie Jordan

F1TV line-up

  • Will Buxton
  • Laura Winter
  • Rosanna Tennant 
  • Lawrence Barretto
  • Alex Jacques 
  • Jolyon Palmer
  • James Hinchcliffe
  • David Coulthard (at selected races)
  • Sam Collins

The F1 2023 calendar has a record-breaking 23 races and you can watch every one live on Sky Sports in the UK. Channel 4 have the highlights.

F1's own channel, called F1TV, is not available in the UK. But you can expect to see or hear moments of their punditry and commentator on the Sky Sports' broadcast occasionally.

 