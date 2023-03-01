Last year, Norris signed a new deal with McLaren, keeping him at the Woking team until at least 2025.

Even though McLaren have been short of challenging for race wins in recent years, Norris has led the team remarkably, emerging as one of F1’s brightest talents alongside Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

Unfortunately for Norris, McLaren appear to be slipping backwards following three days of running in pre-season testing.

Button - who drove for McLaren between 2010 and 2016 - recently admitted he was “surprised” by Norris’ choice to sign another deal with them, but Norris has hit back, defending his decision.

“It is not always that simple,” he told AP. “The thing with F1 is that you can be the best driver in the world, and not be in the best car, and that is through no fault of your own. Lewis [Hamilton] came into McLaren [in 2007] when they were winning championships and winning races and from the beginning, that makes you look good.

“If he came into McLaren now he wouldn’t have won a race and he wouldn’t have been anywhere near the driver he is today or achieved what he has today. It is my choice and I am the one who says “yes” or “no”. I could just be here because I am enjoying it more and I like McLaren and it as simple as that.

“I respect people’s opinions – particularly Jenson’s because he has been through a lot of these times – so I take it all on board. I don’t ignore it, I get what he is saying a little bit. But if someone says c**p about me, then cool I will laugh about it and move on. Big deal. A few years ago I probably would have taken it a bit more to heart.

“I am doing the best I can, but most people who make these comments are people that don’t just have knowledge of what the facts are. They just come up with an opinion that creates controversy.”

Norris’ impressive form has attracted the attention of Red Bull, while Mercedes may see the young Brit as a potential replacement for Lewis Hamilton should the seven-time world champion decide to retire.

However, Norris doesn’t regret committing to the team that handed him his F1 debut.

‘We saw what was on the table, but I did and I do want to believe in McLaren,” Norris added. “It would mean more if we eventually do get to win a world championship, rather than just jumping into a car and winning a title, although I would love that, too.

“For now, it is tough and I would love it if we were ahead of where we are. Last year, there should have been an opportunity for us to take advantage of the new rules and we didn’t and now we have to find that momentum. We are playing catch-up.

“It is hard because I am not the most patient guy and when you get into Formula One you have to learn to deal with that. But I did what is best for me and I have faith in my decision.”