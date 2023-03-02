The 24-year-old Canadian was forced to miss pre-season testing last week after injuring himself when he fell off his bicycle while training for the new F1 season.

Aston Martin confirmed on Thursday that Stroll will return to the team for this weekend’s season-opener in Bahrain.

Where do the big three stand ahead of the F1 season opener? | Bahrain F1 2023 Video of Where do the big three stand ahead of the F1 season opener? | Bahrain F1 2023

Stroll stressed he is confident he can race with pins in his right wrist following surgery after conducting a successful test on the team’s simulator.

"With these injuries it's always hard to tell, but the first few days were rough,” Stroll said as he spoke to media for the first time since his accident.

"It looked like it was going to be tough but then the last four or five days, it's really been improving a lot every day.

"I got cleared by the doctors and they're confident I can go racing and that the bones are looking good."

Stroll, who visited top MotoGP arm specialist Dr Xavier Mir, admitted he is still suffering from pain.

"It hurts a bit, but it feels good," he added. "It feels solid and nothing that I haven't had before.

"I really felt like I could drive normally with a little bit more discomfort, but nothing that's stopping me from driving, like any excruciating pain or anything like that.”

"If I felt like it was not smart, if I felt like it was a risk of injuring myself more, or if I felt like my bones weren't ready, I wouldn't do it.

"Formula 1 is a long season, there's 23 races. It's not all about being here in Bahrain, but I do feel confident, the doctors feel confident, so here I am."

Stroll's teammate Fernando Alonso revealed he raced with broken bones in his hand during 2022.

“In my case, I broke a few bones in both hands last year," the two-time world champion said.

“So, until August, I was not fully recovered. I had some pain, but we love driving!”