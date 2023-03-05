‘I played a surprise move’ - Alonso on epic duel with Hamilton 

Alonso dropped from fifth to seventh at the start of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix but fought back with a brilliant drive to claim a stunning third place.

The two-time world champion passed George Russell’s Mercedes before engaging in a fantastic tussle with old nemesis Hamilton in the closing stages.

After trading places with Hamilton through Turns 4 and 5, Alonso pulled off a sensational move to catch Hamilton unawares at Turn 10 - a corner not usually regarded as an overtaking spot.

41-year-old Alonso then chased down and swept by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz to snatch the final spot on the podium behind the dominant Red Bulls.

“We were not very fast on the straights,” Alonso said. “Eventually you normally pass into Turn 1 or into Turn 4.

“I think I passed Lewis into Turn 10 and Carlos into Turn 11, so not the normal places, because we could not match their straightline speed.

“We had to make some moves in the corners before, in Turn 10 and Turn 11 and change the straight and then get the overtake done.

“I think for Lewis, was more playing a surprise move there, because no one overtakes into Turn 11, let’s say.

“Then Carlos, he was close into Turn 10 again. He closed the door and then I had a better exit. We need to see that because we would love to pass on the main straight like everyone does.”

Speaking to Sky about his duel with Hamilton, Alonso added: "A lot of respect between us.

“It’s never the same when you fight against Lewis, one of the legends of our sport, and you know he can do something unexpected and use his talent.

“He got me in Turn 4, I was in front of him but he managed to pass me there, so that was a little bit of a surprise and I didn’t like it.

“I tried in another place and it worked and I had more pace, so I could pull away.”

Alonso said he could have happily “driven for another hour” because he was enjoying being behind the wheel of Aston Martin’s much-improved AMR23 so much.

"It was amazing,” the Spaniard said.

“What a start on this project, having the second best car in the race today, just behind Red Bull.

“It was unthinkable eight months ago. Even though the race felt very long because I wanted to see the chequered flag and be on the podium, I could have driven for another hour because the car was mega to drive.”