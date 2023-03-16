"Feeling fine again, after not being fit for a few days because of a stomach bug," he tweeted on Thursday morning.

"Therefore, I unfortunately had to postpone my flight for a day, so I won't be on the track until Friday. See you in Jeddah!"

Red Bull posted: "Max has been suffering from a stomach illness over the past few days and, with the agreement of the FIA, will not be present at track today. Feel better, Max."

Verstappen romped to victory from pole position at the F1 Bahrain GP two weeks ago, in the first race of 2023.

His mild illness is therefore the first challenge of the season for him, and it may not become clear until after practice on Friday whether he feels better or not.

Red Bull's rivals, namely George Russell of Mercedes, have already conceded that they have the F1 championship wrapped up and could even win every race of 2023.

Verstappen's illness might open the door to Sergio Perez, his teammate, to be the faster of the Red Bulls heading into Sunday's second race of the year.