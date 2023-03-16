Alonso rolled back the years in the 2023 season-opening Bahrain GP on his debut for Aston Martin, overtaking Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz to finish on the podium.

Now 41, the two-time F1 champion left Alpine for Aston Martin due to the team’s ambition which, after just one race, already looks justified.

Can Fernando Alonso win races for Aston Martin in 2023? | F1 Video of Can Fernando Alonso win races for Aston Martin in 2023? | F1

Andrea Schlager, Alonso’s partner and a journalist discussing his F1 career, said on Servus TV: “He currently has a two-year contract and it will most likely be the last.”

She also revealed how Alonso spent the winter break training hard - which paid off in Bahrain and may do so again at the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend.

“The whole winter consisted of gym, tennis, skiing. It was impressive how he went full throttle,” she said.

Alonso is the oldest driver on the current grid but may yet prove to be the biggest competition for Max Verstappen and Red Bull this season, if Aston Martin’s development can keep them ahead of Mercedes.