"For the last seven years Angela has been by my side, pushing me to be the best version of myself," Hamilton posted to social media.

"I am a stronger athlete and a better person because of her. So today I hope you’ll join me in wishing her the very best as she takes her next steps to pursue her dreams. Thank you for everything Ang, I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for you."

Cullen worked as the physiotherapist and assistant to the Mercedes driver. They share matching tattoos saying "loyalty". Cullen has earned a reputation as among Hamilton's closest and most important confidants.

Hamilton previously explained her importance: "People for sure won’t understand it, naturally, because they see it from a distance, but she has been one of the greatest things that’s happened to me in my life.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with a lot of people… and she’s the single hardest-working woman that I get to be around.

“She’s focused, selfless, and she makes my weekends peaceful. Every day I wake up, whatever time it is, she’s just positive – never a single day has she been negative, so that’s very, very important.

“I think it’s important in life to put positive people around you. You can’t be going around with deadweights, you can’t be going around with people who don’t inspire you to be better and lift you up when you’re down.

“You need to be around people who can do that for you, and she’s one of them.”

Hamilton heads into the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix without Cullen.

The 2023 season has started badly for Mercedes due to ongoing problems with their W14 and the exit of one of his most crucial aides is another blow for Hamilton.