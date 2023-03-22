Hamilton looked extremely downbeat throughout most of the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend, culminating in finishing fifth, a place behind teammate George Russell.

Compounding his problems, Hamilton has not appeared as comfortable in the W14 as Russell in the first two grands prix of the season.

Why Mercedes car concept needs to CHANGE Video of Why Mercedes car concept needs to CHANGE

"We're a long way down on downforce," Hamilton said after the race.

"So we've got to pick up the rear end downforce, particularly. The more rear we gain, the more stable the rear becomes - the more confident I'll be able to attack.

"But I think in general, just this car…

“Even if we do change that, there's a specific thing with something on the car that I have never had before.

"It's a position I've not had in previous years' cars.

“For me, it's the thing that is making me uncomfortable. I've just got to work hard to make sure it is changed.

"It's on a knife edge when you're above about 95 percent. But when you're in a race stint, it's much more controllable and predictable.

"I still don't have the confidence in the race, but I'm doing the best I can with it."

Hamilton did not reveal the key characteristic of the car that he is unhappy about but it is sure to be a main area of focus for Mercedes’ engineers as they tackle the W14’s limitations.

However, the overall mood coming out of Toto Wolff’s team was slightly more positive in Jeddah than it was a fortnight earlier at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Mercedes are promising significant upgrades in their pursuit of Red Bull and Aston Martin.

In Jeddah, they already outperformed Ferrari who are experienced issues of their own.

"It is definitely strange to see the Ferraria behind us,” Hamilton said. “It's positive for us.

"It's a different surface here, and we don't really understand why on this surface our car works one way, and it's different in another.

"But there are lots of positives to take from this weekend. It will be up and down throughout the first three races.

“Hopefully we can get some upgrades ASAP and try to close that gap to the Aston Martins.”

F1 returns for the Australian Grand Prix on March 31-April 2.