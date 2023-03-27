Marko reveals Red Bull “reconsidering” AlphaTauri name change

Red Bull rebranded Toro Rosso as AlphaTauri for the 2020 F1 season, aligning it with their fashion brand.

Under the AlphaTauri guise, the team claimed their second win at the 2020 Italian Grand Prix with Pierre Gasly.

Can Red Bull win every race this season? Video of Can Red Bull win every race this season?

The new regulations in 2022 saw the team take a step back, slumping to ninth in the championship.

F1 2023 hasn’t started any better, with AlphaTauri yet to score in either of the opening two races.

Their poor form, combined with the death of Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz in October 2022, led to speculation that the second team would be sold.

Marko revealed that Red Bull’s management is considering a name change for AlphaTauri.

“It is something we are reconsidering," he told RacingNews365.

“It is logical too. The branding of AlphaTauri has been scaled back somewhat, because only in a few countries where we race, AlphaTauri is actually sold. It is about three to four countries only.

“The task is simple. More money must be brought in and results improved."

Marko also insisted that Red Bull “need a second team” particularly when they start using their own F1 engine from RBPT.

"No, AlphaTauri is not for sale," he added. "Internally, there were several considerations, though. What is not satisfactory is that AlphaTauri costs more than Red Bull, so what do we do?

"Do we restructure, do you stay in Italy? Do you move the team partially to England or maybe even completely? Do you sell the whole thing? These were the considerations, when a new management comes in, you go through every possibility.

"We need a second team, simple as that. Especially also for the [Red Bull Powertrains] engines, it has to work. We have very good people here, the best. But we also have to prove in practice that things are under control."