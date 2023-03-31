The one F1 team who say “maybe I will speak with Ricciardo”

Ricciardo held brief talks with Haas, but never wanted to join them, at the end of 2022 after his axing from McLaren.

The popular veteran will spend this season as Red Bull’s third driver but, for the first time, has suggested that he will seek a full-time comeback in 2024.

Steiner was asked about Ricciardo at the F1 Australian Grand Prix and replied: “It’s a little bit early to speak about arrivals, changing for next year.

“Let’s see how we do with these drivers.

“For sure, at some point, maybe I will speak with him. But I can’t promise anything, because if our two guys do a good job…

“That’s where I stand with it.

“Everyone wants to speak with Daniel. He’s having a year off, maybe he’s closing in on what he wants to do.

“He will be interesting for everyone in Formula One.

“But it’s only two races, I need to give them a chance.”

Haas got rid of Mick Schumacher at the end of last season, replacing him with Nico Hulkenberg who pairs with Kevin Magnussen.

Ricciardo was touted to Alpine - the team he previously represented when they were known as Renault - by McLaren CEO Zak Brown, as Netflix’s ‘Drive To Survive’ cameras discovered.

Alpine Otmar Szafnauer said: “We had discussions with Daniel, and ended up with Pierre Gasly when he became available.

“Like Guenther says, he’s a fantastic racing driver and he’s still young.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s back racing in the future.”