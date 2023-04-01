Masi open to Mercedes talks but Wolff not interested

The former F1 race director is attending the Australian Grand Prix, his home race, in what marks his first appearance since overseeing the now infamous 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Masi’s incorrect application of the Safety Car procedure in the closing stages of the explosive finale directly influenced the outcome of the world championship and ultimately cost him his job at the FIA.

Lewis Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth title in contentious circumstances when Max Verstappen overtook him following a final lap restart to snatch victory and his first world championship.

Masi, who has a new role as the chairman of the V8 Supercars Commission, said Mercedes are welcome to approach him for a chat about the controversial 2021 showdown.

"The choice is theirs," Masi told News Corp Australia.

"I've always had an open door policy and will always have an open door policy, since the moment that I arrived in this F1 paddock and that continues.”

On Thursday, seven-time world champion Hamilton made it clear he had no interest in speaking with the Australian.

And it seems those feelings are shared by Mercedes team boss Wolff.

Asked if he would meet Masi, Wolff told News Corp: “No.

"It is something from the past, a very unpleasant period.”

'What's Masi doing in the F1 paddock?'

Sky Sports pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz questioned Masi’s appearance in the Melbourne F1 paddock after qualifying.

“Michael Masi, the ex-FIA race director, has been in the paddock for the first time since that fateful day in December 2021. And he's been saying hello to drivers – he hasn't been saying hello to Mercedes people,” Kravitz said.

"I don't really... well, I do want to get into it, you know I do. But I won't. What's he doing in Australia? He's in charge of the V8 Supercars, the Australian Touring Cars now. But what's he doing coming back into the Formula 1 paddock?

"There are some rumours that Formula 1 want him back because Niels Wittich needs some help on the FIA race direction side. But that's not going to happen. What's Michael Masi doing in the paddock?"