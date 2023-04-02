Russell retires from Australian GP with fiery engine issue

Russell was running in fourth place when his engine gave up as he crossed the start-finish line, forcing him to pull over at the exit of the pit lane.

The Briton's W14 caught fire when the issue occured shortly after the race had re-started following a red flag stoppage.

Russell led the early stages of the race after making a brilliant start to pass Red Bull's Max Verstappen, but dropped to seventh after losing out when he pitted under an early Safety Car, just before the race was suspended.

#AusGP #F1