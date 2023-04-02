Haas protest Australian GP result after missing out on possible podium finish

The race at Albert Park was red-flagged after Kevin Magnussen crashed at Turn 2 after brushing the barriers.

Race control decided to halt the race due to there being too much debris on the circuit.

The race soon resumed, with carnage ensuing as Carlos Sainz spun Fernando Alonso, while both Alpines, Nyck de Vries and Logan Sargeant were out of the race.

A third red flag was put out as a result, but it was unclear how the order would be determined to finish the race.

At the time the order on-track was: Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz, Hulkenberg, Yuki Tsunoda, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Zhou Guanyu, Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

However, as race leader Verstappen hadn’t completed the first sector, the FIA had no official reference of what the order was, thus they were forced to revert back to the original grid from the standing start.

As a result, Hulkenberg dropped down from a provisional fourth - which would have been third thanks to Sainz’s incoming five-second penalty - to eighth.

Haas is contesting the result and have submitted an official protest.