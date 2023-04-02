Australian GP organisers summoned over “spectator track invasion” 

A representative from the organisers of the Australian GP has been asked to report to the stewards’ office at 8.15pm local time (11.15am UK).

The Melbourne stewards noted it was in relation to a “spectator track invasion prior to the conclusion of the 2023 Australian Grand.”

Amid a chaotic and confusing end to Sunday’s race, it was noted by Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft that fans were beginning to climb fences while the track was still live.

Barring that reference, there was no footage and the stewards have offered no further information relating to the incident.

However, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton did report fans on the track.

“There’s people on the track, man, some fans have got on,” Hamilton told his race engineer Peter Bonnington over the radio.

F1 fans are normally allowed to enter the track at the conclusion of grands prix in order to watch the podium ceremony.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the race from Hamilton and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.