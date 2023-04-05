Hamilton vs Verstappen rivalry picked apart: “Lewis knows Max will give way”

Mercedes driver Hamilton overtook pole-sitter Verstappen of Red Bull on the first lap of the F1 Australian Grand Prix, later defending his manoeuvre amid accusations from his rival of a rule-break.

Verstappen did not defend particularly aggressively, likely knowing he had the better car to make up the position later, which he duly did en route to victory.

Why have Mercedes & Red Bull dominated F1 so much? Video of Why have Mercedes &amp; Red Bull dominated F1 so much?

Sky reporter Kravitz has noted how the battle between F1’s two top drivers has evolved from the days where Verstappen chased then-champion Hamilton.

“What’s fascinating for me is that we now have Verstappen with a championship to think about,” Kravitz said.

“We have a complete flip from the Hamilton seasons from 2014-21, when he was going for the championships, when he knew that he had the fastest car and needed to play it safe.

“You had the upstart Verstappen challenging him, wanting to get in there.

“It has completely flipped.

“Now you’ve got the upstart Hamilton challenging Verstappen, saying: ‘No cares given! I’m out there to take all the risks!’

“He’s putting it on the championship defender Verstappen, who is saying: ‘I’ve got to think about my championship here’.

“It’s so weird, funny!

“Hamilton knows he won’t win the championship this year, not unless something really weird happens.

“He can go in there and be aggressive with Verstappen, knowing Verstappen will give way.”

Verstappen shot past the defenceless Hamilton later at the F1 Australian Grand Prix before claiming his second victory in three grands prix of 2023.

His title defence, and a third consecutive championship, looks nailed on already.

But Hamilton still holds the joint-record, with Michael Schumacher, for seven championships which is still some way off for Verstappen.

They resume battle at the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix from April 28.