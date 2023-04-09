How does Ferrari’s awful start in 2023 compare to previous seasons?

How does Ferrari’s awful start in F1 2023 compare to previous seasons?
Since F1 changed the points system in 2010, Ferrari have never had fewer points than they do now in 2023.
Ferrari have endured a miserable start to F1 2023 with just 26 points scored in the opening three races.
Charles Leclerc has two DNFs to his name - in Bahrain he retired due to an engine issue; in Australia he was involved in a Lap 1 collision with Lance Stroll.
On the other hand, Carlos Sainz’s best finish has only been fifth in Bahrain - highlighting Ferrari’s lack of pace this year.
2023 - 26 points
26 points is Ferrari’s worst start since 2009, when they had 12 points (converted into the modern day points system)
2020 - 27 points
The covid-affected 2020 campaign was Ferrari’s worst season in over 40 years but it was still one point ahead of 2023 after three rounds.
2014 - 33 points
Ferrari started the V6 hybrid era in sluggish fashion.
2012 - 37 points
Ferrari started 2012 on the backfoot, however, Fernando Alonso still managed to score 37 points in three rounds, winning in Malaysia.
2021 - 42 points
Ferrari’s slow recovery following their engine settlement with the FIA continued in 2021 with 42 points scored.
2011 - 50 points
Remarkably in 2011, Ferrari didn’t score a podium in the opening three rounds of the season as they struggled relative to Red Bull, McLaren and Lotus-Renault.
2016 - 61 points
Ferrari ended 2016 without a win, but it was a case of missed opportunities with Sebastian Vettel challenging for victory in the season-opening Australian GP.
2019 - 73 points
Ferrari started 2019 as the clear-second fastest team. Their tally would have been greater had Leclerc won in Bahrain.
2013 - 73 points
Alonso won the third race of 2013, winning the Chinese Grand Prix which put Ferrari five points behind eventual champions Red Bull.
2010 - 76 points
After a poor 2009, Ferrari started 2010 strongly with a 1-2 finish in Bahrain. Felipe Massa would lead the drivers’ championship after the third round in Malaysia.
2015 - 79 points
The arrival of Vettel marked a revival for Ferrari in 2015.
2018 - 84 points
Vettel started off well in 2018, winning in Australia and Bahrain to give Ferrari a great start.
2017 - 102 points
The German won two of the opening three races in 2017, alongside Kimi Raikkonen, to put the Scuderia top of the championship.
2022 - 104 points
Ferrari’s best start to a season since 2009 came in 2022.