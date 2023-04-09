How does Ferrari’s awful start in 2023 compare to previous seasons?

Ferrari have endured a miserable start to F1 2023 with just 26 points scored in the opening three races.

Charles Leclerc has two DNFs to his name - in Bahrain he retired due to an engine issue; in Australia he was involved in a Lap 1 collision with Lance Stroll.

On the other hand, Carlos Sainz’s best finish has only been fifth in Bahrain - highlighting Ferrari’s lack of pace this year.

2023 - 26 points

26 points is Ferrari’s worst start since 2009, when they had 12 points (converted into the modern day points system)

2020 - 27 points

The covid-affected 2020 campaign was Ferrari’s worst season in over 40 years but it was still one point ahead of 2023 after three rounds.

2014 - 33 points

Ferrari started the V6 hybrid era in sluggish fashion.

2012 - 37 points

Ferrari started 2012 on the backfoot, however, Fernando Alonso still managed to score 37 points in three rounds, winning in Malaysia.

2021 - 42 points

Ferrari’s slow recovery following their engine settlement with the FIA continued in 2021 with 42 points scored.

2011 - 50 points

Remarkably in 2011, Ferrari didn’t score a podium in the opening three rounds of the season as they struggled relative to Red Bull, McLaren and Lotus-Renault.

2016 - 61 points

Ferrari ended 2016 without a win, but it was a case of missed opportunities with Sebastian Vettel challenging for victory in the season-opening Australian GP.

2019 - 73 points

Ferrari started 2019 as the clear-second fastest team. Their tally would have been greater had Leclerc won in Bahrain.

2013 - 73 points

Alonso won the third race of 2013, winning the Chinese Grand Prix which put Ferrari five points behind eventual champions Red Bull.

2010 - 76 points

After a poor 2009, Ferrari started 2010 strongly with a 1-2 finish in Bahrain. Felipe Massa would lead the drivers’ championship after the third round in Malaysia.

2015 - 79 points

The arrival of Vettel marked a revival for Ferrari in 2015.

2018 - 84 points

Vettel started off well in 2018, winning in Australia and Bahrain to give Ferrari a great start.

2017 - 102 points

The German won two of the opening three races in 2017, alongside Kimi Raikkonen, to put the Scuderia top of the championship.

2022 - 104 points

Ferrari’s best start to a season since 2009 came in 2022.