12 months on: F1’s biggest winners and losers after three races in 2023
A look at which teams have gained or lost the most in terms of points scored following the opening three races of F1 2023.
The first three races of the 2023 F1 season are done and dusted as we embark on a three-week break.
Red Bull have started the year in dominant fashion, winning the opening three races, while the battle to be second is close behind between Aston Martin, Mercedes and Ferrari.
Here’s how each team has fared relative to 12 months ago:
Red Bull
2023: 123 points (1st)
2022: 55 points (3rd)
Aston Martin
2023: 65 points (2nd)
2022: 0 points (10th)
Mercedes
2023: 56 points (3rd)
2022: 65 points (2nd)
Ferrari
2023: 26 points (4th)
2022: 104 points (1st)
McLaren
2023: 12 points (5th)
2022: 24 points (4th)
Alpine
2023: 8 points (6th)
2022: 22 points (5th)
Haas
2023: 7 points (7th)
2022: 12 points (7th)
Alfa Romeo
2023: 6 points (8th)
2022: 13 points (6th)
AlphaTauri
2023: 1 point (9th)
2022: 10 points (8th)
Williams
2023: 1 point (10th)
2022: 1 point (9th)