12 months on: F1’s biggest winners and losers after three races in 2023

The first three races of the 2023 F1 season are done and dusted as we embark on a three-week break.

Red Bull have started the year in dominant fashion, winning the opening three races, while the battle to be second is close behind between Aston Martin, Mercedes and Ferrari.

Here’s how each team has fared relative to 12 months ago:

Red Bull

2023: 123 points (1st)

2022: 55 points (3rd)

Aston Martin

2023: 65 points (2nd)

2022: 0 points (10th)

Mercedes

2023: 56 points (3rd)

2022: 65 points (2nd)

Ferrari

2023: 26 points (4th)

2022: 104 points (1st)

McLaren

2023: 12 points (5th)

2022: 24 points (4th)

Alpine

2023: 8 points (6th)

2022: 22 points (5th)

Haas

2023: 7 points (7th)

2022: 12 points (7th)

Alfa Romeo

2023: 6 points (8th)

2022: 13 points (6th)

AlphaTauri

2023: 1 point (9th)

2022: 10 points (8th)

Williams

2023: 1 point (10th)

2022: 1 point (9th)