Hamilton is F1’s most successful driver with the most victories, pole positions and podium finishes.

The Stevenage-born driver came from humble beginnings, with his father - Anthony Hamilton - known for working in multiple jobs to afford to pay for his son’s karting career.

His father’s sacrifice and his own immense talent attracted the attention of McLaren boss Ron Dennis.

Hamilton would ultimately go on to make his F1 debut with McLaren in 2007 before taking his maiden world title with the team a year later.

Even at 38, Hamilton’s motivation to win isn’t slowing down as he eyes a record-breaking eighth world title.

Ahead of last weekend’s Australian Grand Prix, Hamilton reflected on the final day of his bartender job and how his dad “had to come and pick him up”.

"I've never been into pubs,” he told Fox Sports Australia. “I worked at one when I was 17. I was a bartender.

“I think I was getting like £3.50 an hour or something ridiculous like that. It was minimum wage. It was a good experience. The best part was when I quit.

“On the last day, I cleaned up the bar and I was like, 'what are these drinks that I've been giving everyone?' I tried everything and my dad had to come and pick me up!

“I was absolutely hammered. I tried a little bit of everything."

The days of earning minimum wage are well behind the Mercedes driver, with Hamilton's net worth reportedly £300m, an increase of £40m from 2021.