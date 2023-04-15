Here’s what Angela Cullen has been up to since leaving Lewis Hamilton's side

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff hinted that it was Hamilton’s decision to part ways with his performance coach of seven years.

But they retain a close bond, as Hamilton has explained, and Cullen’s exit has not stopped her sky-diving, skiing, visiting lakes, running, rock climbing, paragliding and showing support to Hamilton from afar.

Watching the F1 Australian Grand Prix from afar, Cullen wrote: “It’s Qualy. My favourite time of an entire race weekend. Looking for that perfect single lap. Car set up meets precision driving.

“The perfect qualy is where you build each lap, learn from the previous, implement and profit in the following. Just love the focus and attention.

“Watch for Lewis’ hands when he is sitting in the car in the garage, if they are dancing you know he is in the zone. Let’s go.

“You can have a perfect quali as a driver regardless of end position, that is the goal.”

She posted after paragliding: “It’s always been a dream of mine to fly.

“When I was young I wanted to be a fighter pilot, in fact I still want to fly an F16! But today I went solo with my paraglider maybe (not the F16 ).. but was an amazing experience. So peaceful.”

She said after sky diving: “Take that leap. No matter how scary it may seem. The potential opportunity of the unknown is unlimited. Be all in. One life.”

Why Mercedes car concept needs to CHANGE Video of Why Mercedes car concept needs to CHANGE

What did Angela Cullen do before working with Hamilton?

The New Zealander represented her country at field hockey.

She later became a senior physiotherapist at the English Institute of Sport in London with involved working with the British Olympic team.

The relay team which Cullen worked with won the gold medal at the 2004 Olympics.

Hamilton has said, since Cullen left his side, that they would “still go skydiving together”. He said she left her role “to pursue her dreams”.