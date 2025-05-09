Surprise inside-information pours scrutiny on Alpine’s Franco Colapinto call-up

Inside-information about Franco Colapinto crashing his Alpine during testing has been claimed.

Alpine’s busy week began when they informed Jack Doohan shortly after the F1 Miami Grand Prix that he would be replaced.

Reserve driver Colapinto has been called up to their race car for the next five races before another team evaluation.

But Karun Chandhok has told the Sky Sports F1 podcast that Colapinto was picked despite crashing in testing for Alpine.

“That’s right. They tested at Qatar and Monza. I think he had a shunt, or an off, in those,” Chandhok said.

“Colapinto is a good driver but we only saw a small snapshot. It’s hard to judge in that small window.

“A lot of hype came out of South America that he would be their next world champion.

“It would have been the wrong thing if he was promoted to the Red Bull seat. There was a rumour. It would have been way too early.

“There is no doubt the crash damage bill he caused at Williams was not small. The one in Vegas, Williams were annoyed about that.”

Colapinto largely impressed in his earliest outings for Williams last year, which came as a midseason replacement for Logan Sargeant.

He was mentioned as a potential Red Bull driver amid Sergio Perez’s poor form.

Instead, Alpine snapped him up as a reserve driver having already confirmed rookie Doohan, alongside Pierre Gasly, as their 2025 line-up.

Doohan was plagued with rumours that Colapinto would take his place even before the first grand prix of the season.

What next for Jack Doohan?

Jack Doohan, Flavio Briatore

Doohan steps back into a role as Alpine reserve driver for the next five F1 rounds, while Colapinto races.

His best hope for an F1 comeback?

“Hope that Colapinto crashes again, as I believe he has a couple of times, I don't know how serious they were,” Craig Slater said.

“Even in these four outings he’s had, testing the 2023 car, there have been incidents.”

Chandhok is not convinced that Doohan will find another opportunity in F1.

“It will be tough for him to land a seat somewhere else,” he said.

“He came into the Alpine seat when they lost Esteban Ocon. They didn’t have any other established drivers [to consider as a replacement].

“They decided to promote from within. I don’t think Jack was on the radar of any other team.

“With Cadillac coming in, there are rumblings about the driver market. But I am not hearing Jack at the top of anyone’s list.

“His best option is if Colapinto struggles, and they give him the chance to improve more.

“It is odd, the five-race deal. It’s not exactly a vote of confidence to the driver.”