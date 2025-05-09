Davey Todd wins at North West 200: "Set up in eight weeks, nearly weren't here"

Davey Todd secured his first North West 200 Superbike win in the opening race of the week.

Davey Todd, 2025 North West 200, podium.
Davey Todd, 2025 North West 200, podium.
© Crash Media Group

Davey Todd says a North West 200 Superbike win had been “eluding me for quite a while” after picking up his first victory in the class at the 2025 edition of the Northern Irish road race.

Todd led from the start in Superbike Race 1 on Thursday evening, his first road race on the 8Ten Racing BMW, and ultimately held on ahead of Honda’s Dean Harrison to take what he described as a “real special” victory.

“It’s the one that’s been eluding me for quite a while,” Todd said of his Superbike Race 1 victory, speaking to BBC Sport NI afterwards.

“It’s real special this one with me and Pete [Peter Hickman] both there for the 8Ten Racing team. It’s a team that’s been set-up in the last eight weeks, and I’ve got to give such a massive shoutout to all the team and all our sponsors for making this happen because we nearly weren’t here.

“The boys have really pulled it out the bag, the whole team have really pulled it out the bag, getting this together, and hopefully this is on the way to repaying them a little bit: 1-3, nearly a 1-2 – it’s a great start to our road racing campaign.”

Davey Todd 'struggling' in one obvious area

Todd made the holeshot in all three races on Thursday, but was surprised to do so in the Superbike race, as he explained.

“With the new Superbike, I’ve been really struggling to get it off the line, [like] at BSB at the weekend,” he said.

“I’ve always been good off the starts, but I’ve really struggled with this. Fortunately, when it counted, I got a good start there.

“I wanted to lead from the front; with it being such a short race, only four laps, I wanted to stay in front for as long as I could; tried to set a steady pace for the first few laps and on the last lap really get the head down to make sure I had a little bit left in there.”

Finally, Todd dedicated his win to Owen Jenner and Shane Richardson, who both died at the Oulton Park BSB on Monday.

“I’d love to dedicate this one to Owen [Jenner] and Shane [Richardson], two good mates that we lost there at BSB at the weekend, so this one’s for them,” he said.

“Thinking about them, I hope they’re riding in the sky.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

Moto2 Results
27m ago
2025 French Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Manuel Gonzalez, Practice, Moto2, Le Mans, French GP, 9 May 2025
RR News
57m ago
Passing Davey Todd a “struggle” for Dean Harrison at North West 200
Dean Harrison, 2025 North West 200 podium.
MotoGP
1h ago
2025 French MotoGP: Friday practice LIVE!
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Sergio Perez holds talks to join surprise F1 midfield team
Sergio Perez
MotoGP News
1h ago
Ducati’s Davide Tardozzi told “it’s a conversation that needs to be had”
Ducati

More News

Moto3 Results
1h ago
2025 French Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
David Munoz, Practice, Moto3, French GP, Le Mans. 9 May 2025
RR News
1h ago
Peter Hickman: "I lost the rear, nearly spat myself over the handlebars"
Peter Hickman, 2025 North West 200 podium.
F1 News
2h ago
Max Verstappen is behind the wheel... of a Ferrari
Max Verstappen
F1 News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton told “it shouldn’t have happened”, rant may “strain” Ferrari bond
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
F1 News
2h ago
Surprise inside-information pours scrutiny on Alpine’s Franco Colapinto call-up
Franco Colapinto, Flavio Briatore