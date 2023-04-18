Yarl, aged 16, was shot when he mistakenly rang the wrong doorbell when collecting his younger siblings.

Andrew Lester, 84, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, prosecutors said.

Yarl survived the shooting. Prosecutors said there was a "racial component" to it.

President Joe Biden phoned his family to speak with them after the shooting, his family say.

Mercedes F1 driver Hamilton has now added his voice to the growing protests after the teenager was shot.

"Ralph Yarl is just a kid and was shot for making a simple mistake," Hamilton wrote. "Thank God he's alive, there needs to be justice!"

Hamilton’s social activism is a key part of his character and he has regularly supported causes close to his heart.

He famously took a knee on the F1 grid wearing a t-shirt which read: “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.”

This season a new FIA rule was introduced which stated that drivers cannot make “personal, religious and political statements” without written permission.

Hamilton was among the drivers who criticised the new rule.

It was later clarified by the FIA that drivers could use their own social media platforms however they wish - meaning Hamilton’s support of Yarl is not breaking any rule.

When drivers can "express their own views"

Social media

During interviews with media

During press conferences in response to a direct question

When drivers cannot "express their own views"