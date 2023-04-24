Lewis Hamilton went incognito to watch brother Nic take best BTCC finish

Nic, who is the first disabled driver to compete in the BTCC and races with a specifically-modified car due to his cerebral palsy, finished sixth in the second race at the opening round of the 2023 season.

Hamilton found himself running fourth at the start following an inspired call to switch to wet tyres before the green flag lap began.

The 31-year-old was eventually shuffled down to seventh by the chequered flag, but he was promoted one position to sixth when Ronan Pearson was excluded for failing a post-race ride-height check.

A hero’s welcome in the pit lane as @nicolashamilton takes his best ever @BTCC result! pic.twitter.com/Z87IGB8Bqv — Donington Park (@DoningtonParkUK) April 23, 2023

It marked Hamilton’s best-ever result in the championship and just his second-ever points finish.

Older brother and seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton and father Anthony were both in attendance as they showed their support.

The Mercedes driver posted on social media that he had watched some of the racing trackside.

Kitted out in a low-key, all-black outfit and a snood, Hamilton was able to blend in with the crowd alongside other spectators.

“I haven’t been to Donington in a long time,” Hamilton wrote alongside a video he uploaded to his Instagram story.

“I was so excited to watch and support my brother there today as a normal spectator, felt really special.

“I’m so proud of you bro, 6th place today was such a special result and you truly deserve it. Keep pushing.”

Hamilton will be heading to Baku this week as the 2023 F1 season returns with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.