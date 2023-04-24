Magazine editor behind fake Michael Schumacher interview sacked

Die Aktuelle, a weekly German gossip magazine, claimed on their front cover that they had an exclusive interview with the seven-time world champion, who has not been since in public since he suffered severe head injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013.

The front cover featured a photo of a smiling Schumacher promising “the first interview”. An accompanying strapline added: “it sounded deceptively real”.

Inside, it was revealed the quotes had been produced by AI.

"I can with the help of my team actually stand by myself and even slowly walk a few steps," the quotes read.

"My wife and my children were a blessing to me and without them I would not have managed it. Naturally they are also very sad, how it has all happened.

"They support me and are standing firmly at my side.”

The publication has offered an apology to Schumacher’s family, who are planning legal action against Die Aktuelle.

"This tasteless and misleading article should never have appeared. It in no way meets the standards of journalism that we - and our readers - expect," said Bianca Pohlmann, managing director of Funke media group.

"As a result of the publication of this article, immediate personnel consequences will be drawn.

"Die Aktuelle editor-in-chief Anne Hoffmann, who has held journalistic responsibility for the paper since 2009, will be relieved of her duties as of today."