‘It has no impact on me’ - Hamilton unfazed by Leclerc-Mercedes speculation

The seven-time world champion’s future beyond this season remains uncertain with his current contract expiring at the end of the year.

Leclerc, whose own deal with Ferrari runs until the end of 2024, had found himself heavily linked with Mercedes in recent months as a potential long-term replacement for Hamilton.

The 38-year-old has held initial talks with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff over a contract extension, but four races into 2023 and the two parties appear no closer to putting pen to paper over an agreement.

Amid the continued wait for news, rumours surrounding Leclerc’s own future have only ramped up, with a paddock insider claiming it is an “open secret” that the Ferrari driver is “talking to Mercedes”.

Asked ahead of this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix if the speculation has any bearing on his future, Hamilton responded: "Not really.

“Maybe all the drivers have relationships with different bosses.

“I like where I am. I love my team. I am grateful for the journey that we’ve been on, and what we’re working on moving forwards.

“It doesn’t have any impact, no.”

Earlier this year at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Hamilton stressed that he has no plans to leave Mercedes or F1.

"I've got some amazing allies. I've got great relationships here," he said.

"I think, for me personally, just as long as I can continue to help the team, as long as I can continue to help drive the team forwards and really contribute, then that's why I want to stay.

"If there's ever going to be a point where I feel like I'm not able to do that, then it's time for a youngster to come in to take my seat. But I'm still pretty young, in pretty decent shape.”

Hamilton added: "I continue to feel very much at home. It's family. I see myself being with Mercedes till my last days, to be honest," he said.

"If you look at the legends, Sir Stirling Moss was with Mercedes till the end of days.

"So, that's been the dream for me to one day have that… well I have that, so I mean just continue on with that and continue to build with the brand."