Hamilton explains ‘secret’ visit to support brother Nicolas: "Nobody knew..."

Last weekend, Hamilton posted on his Instagram account that he was present at the Midlands race track watching the BTCC action.

Hamilton’s brother - Nicolas - currently races in the British championship despite suffering from cerebral palsy - a condition that impacts his movement and orientation.

The seven-time F1 world champion’s presence proved to be a good luck charm for his younger brother, who scored his career-best result of sixth in the second race of the year.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Hamilton reflected on the weekend at Donington, praising his brother for what he’s achieved so far.

“My brother, who I’m incredibly proud of, continues to be such a great voice,” he said. “Every year he raises his own money.

“He’s racing in a series where there is no access for those who are disabled.

“He stands for so much. He is fighting to make up for the disability he has with his legs. It’s a continuous fight. He got sixth in the race.

“I was standing in the crowd - just watching as a fan.

“I was so excited, nobody knew I was there. I was just trying to support him.”

During Thursday’s press conference in Baku, Hamilton explained that Nicolas’ good result was down to an inspired call to switch tyres on the first lap as the typical British weather played its part.

“The weather was perfect, he pitted on the first lap and everyone else was on slicks.