Lewis Hamilton fails to reclaim spot in Forbes highest-paid rich list
Lewis Hamilton has not been able to re-enter the top 10 highest-paid sportspeople in the world, according to Forbes.
The Mercedes F1 driver slipped out of the annual list in 2022 and now the 2023 list shows that he has remained outside of the richest 10.
The highest-paid athletes of 2023 are:
- Cristiano Ronaldo (football) - $136m
- Lionel Messi (football) - $130m
- Kylian Mbappe (football) - $120m
- LeBron James (basketball) - $119.5m
- Canelo Alvarez (boxing) - $110m
- Dustin Johnson (golf) - $106m
- Phil Mickelson (golf) - $106m
- Steph Curry (basketball) $100.4m
- Roger Federer (tennis) - $95.1m
- Kevin Durant (basketball) - $89.1m
Hamilton has featured in this annual rich list twice in his career, in 2017 and 2021.
Hamilton’s earnings will have been damaged by a lack of race wins and a lack of the F1 championship.
But Hamilton’s net worth was estimated at a very healthy $300m last year by Forbes!
Max Verstappen has overtaken him in the list of F1 driver salaries, though.
The 38-year-old’s contract with Mercedes expires at the end of 2023 and his future remains up in the air.
He has repeatedly reaffirmed his faith in the team that he is synonymous with, but has not yet put pen to paper.