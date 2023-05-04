The superstar musician is now being romantically linked to Matty Healy, the frontman from the band, The 1975.

It means the end for the best rumour of 2023 so far - that she was supposedly dating Fernando Alonso.

Alonso stoked the unfounded claim with a funny TikTok post set to the tune of one of her songs.

He was asked about Swift by Marca but replied: “I usually keep my personal life apart from my professional life. I prefer not to comment on that.”

Alonso had stoked the baffling (and unsubstantiated) rumour with a hilarious TikTok post which involved one of the pop sensation’s songs.

He said about his quirky use of social media: “Maybe most drivers have a more political and professional profile in what they do and I put what I think, in the moment I feel it and in the way I feel it, I think it's more authentic and that people like it.

“I think I've always been funny and ironic on social media with my followers.

“But it's true that now we live in a different world, more involved in social media, there are younger generations who start following F1 there.”

Sky Sports had enjoyed the rumour with a series of funny Taylor Swift jokes last week in Baku but will need to think of some new material for the F1 Miami Grand Prix.