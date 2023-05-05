Long-time assistant and physiotherapist Cullen left her job as part of the Mercedes F1 driver’s inner-circle at the start of the 2023 season.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff had hinted the change was Hamilton’s decision - but the driver has again insisted his friendship with Cullen remains, even as her old responsibilities are divided between two new physios.

"I have a slightly different setup,” Hamilton explained at the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

“[Cullen’s] role is shared between two individuals.

"The setup I have, right now, is great. One of the guys, Stevo, has been with me since my first race at McLaren.

“He also came here when I moved from McLaren to here as my gearbox technician. And then he's moved on to several different roles and he's helping me right now.”

Stevo is Stephen Lord, who was his race team coordinator at McLaren.

"Otherwise I'm working with someone on my training, Kylie,” Hamilton added.

“I have Santi here as well, I have Penni. I have a great support structure."

Penni Thow is an American sports and media talent manager.

He continued: "The rest of my team is the same. Ange and I were talking just the other day. We stay in contact consistently.

"We are always going to be in each other's lives, always looking forward to the next fun adventure, whether it be skydiving, whether it be climbing Mount Everest together at some stage. Who knows.

“And just continuing to support each other’s journeys.”