Drivers were locked in discussions for an hour in Friday’s latest meeting, in which concerns over difficulties with overtaking this year were raised, according to multiple reports.

Is Max Verstappen a HYPOCRITE? | F1 2023 Video of Is Max Verstappen a HYPOCRITE? | F1 2023

It followed a processional race at last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix where only 18 overtaking manoeuvres were recorded.

Drivers reported after the Baku race that overtaking was almost impossible due to the extra downforce teams have managed to add to their 2023 cars.

Several were critical of the decision to shorten the DRS zone on Baku’s main straight by 100 metres.

Ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix, the FIA announced that two of the three DRS zones would be shortened compared to the inaugural race in 2022.

“There was quite a discussion in the drivers' briefing on Friday evening about the shortening of the DRS zone and why it had happened,” BBC Sport’s Andrew Benson reported.

“They were told it could not be changed for this weekend unless there was a safety issue. But the general trend will be reviewed ahead of Imola.

“The argument of many drivers is that relying on the data of last year, as the FIA is, does not work because the cars are harder to follow this year. [The] FIA’s position is there is only a small data set right now but they are open to the argument being made.”

Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz were among the drivers who took issue with the FIA’s decision, according to Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport.

AMuS also reported that several drivers were “not thrilled” with plans for a new pre-race introduction ceremony that is set to debut ahead of Sunday’s race.