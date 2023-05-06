Musk at Red Bull, Bezos joins McLaren pit wall as billionaires visit Miami F1

Twitter, SpaceX and Tesla owner Musk was seen chatting with Christian Horner as he watched final practice proceedings from the back of the Red Bull garage as a guest of the world champions.

Meanwhile, Bezos, the founder and executive chairman of Amazon, was spotted rubbing shoulders with Zak Brown on the McLaren pit wall as he got a front-row seat of the action.

Bezos may have to split his allegiances this weekend, given that Amazon subsidiary AWS sponsors McLaren’s great F1 rival, Ferrari.

Musk and Bezos are currently the second and third-richest people in the world in the battle for billionaire supremacy.

Musk boasts a net worth of $178.2bn, while Bezos’ stands at $128.7b, according to Forbes.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton recently revealed he had spoken with Musk about going into space.

They were not the only billionaires in attendance on Saturday, with Larry Ellison - the co-founder, executive chairman and CTO of Red Bull’s title sponsor Oracle - also spotted alongside Musk.