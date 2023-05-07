Lewis Hamilton and Kevin Magnussen avoid penalties after being summoned to see stewards at F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying
Lewis Hamilton and Kevin Magnussen were called in to see FIA Stewards for an incident in qualifying for the F1 Miami Grand Prix, but they escaped without penalties.
The stewards investigated both drivers for a moment in Q1 on Saturday when Hamilton needed to avoid the slow-moving Magnussen.
Hamilton made brief contact with the wall at Turn 17 as he braked harshly to avoid the Haas driver.
Hamilton darted to the right, missing the near-scare of going into the back of Magnussen.
He did pit for checks on the front wings as a result.
Magnussen had been trying to create space for himself to begin a flying lap.
Traffic had been an issue on this lap throughout.
Magnussen brilliantly qualified in P4, while Hamilton was a lowly 13th.
Both drivers were summoned to see FIA officials after qualifying where they were required to explain their version of events.
They were both in danger of receiving a penalty for their respective roles in the near-miss.
But the FIA were suitably happy with Hamilton and Magnussen’s explanations and neither of them were hit with a penalty.