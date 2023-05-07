The stewards investigated both drivers for a moment in Q1 on Saturday when Hamilton needed to avoid the slow-moving Magnussen.

Hamilton made brief contact with the wall at Turn 17 as he braked harshly to avoid the Haas driver.

Hamilton darted to the right, missing the near-scare of going into the back of Magnussen.

He did pit for checks on the front wings as a result.

Magnussen had been trying to create space for himself to begin a flying lap.

Traffic had been an issue on this lap throughout.

Magnussen brilliantly qualified in P4, while Hamilton was a lowly 13th.

Both drivers were summoned to see FIA officials after qualifying where they were required to explain their version of events.

They were both in danger of receiving a penalty for their respective roles in the near-miss.

But the FIA were suitably happy with Hamilton and Magnussen’s explanations and neither of them were hit with a penalty.