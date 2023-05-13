The top 10 F1 drivers with the highest net worth
Lewis Hamilton has a higher net worth than eight of the next nine richest F1 drivers.
Here are the top 10 ranked current F1 drivers (including Daniel Ricciardo!) by order of their personal fortunes, according to the Daily Express.
F1 drivers with the highest net worth
- Lewis Hamilton - £270.9m
- Fernando Alonso - £126m
- Max Verstappen - £72m
- Sergio Perez - £62.4m
- Daniel Ricciardo - £41.6m
- Lance Stroll - £41.6m
- Pierre Gasly - £27.4m
- Valtteri Bottas - £25m
- Kevin Magnussen - £20.8m
- Esteban Ocon - £14.9m
Hamilton’s vast fortune has been accrued since 2007, his first season in F1, and across his sensational career which has yielded a joint-record seven titles.
Alonso’s next-best fortune is also in part due to his longevity as the oldest driver on the current grid, at 41.
Verstappen is third but, aged just 25, his net worth is set to soar especially as he racks up the championships and the years on his lucrative Red Bull deal.
Verstappen is currently No 1 in the list of F1 driver salaries.