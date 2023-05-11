Newey declined Mercedes offer to stay with Red Bull 

Newey “declined gratefully” Mercedes’ offer shortly before putting pen to paper on a contract extension with the reigning world champions, according to F1-Insider.

The report claims Newey received a phone call from Red Bull’s former HR director and COO Jayne Poole, who now acts as an senior advisor for Toto Wolff having been hired by Mercedes at the start of the year.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Marko told F1-Insider that Mercedes did launch an audacious bid to persuade Newey to switch teams.

"Mr. Wolff may not seem to have the confidence that his own people will get the problems with their car under control,” Marko said.

Mercedes recently announced a major reshuffle at the top of their technical department, with James Allison returning to the role of technical director in a job swap with Mike Elliott, who has taken up the position of chief technical officer.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner confirmed the new deal for technical guru Newey, who is regarded as one of the best minds in F1, at last weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

"Adrian and I work together, we've been sitting next to each other, for 18 years now," Horner said. "It was inevitable we were going to extend that.

"He's a great part of the team, it's great to have him with us and as the team continues to evolve we've got strength and depth, but to have Adrian for the longer term with us is fantastic for everyone in the team.”

Marko also claimed that fellow F1 rivals Ferrari unsuccessfully tried to poach Red Bull technical director Pierre Wache, who is Newey’s right-hand man.

"We like to see Ferrari competitive, but it doesn't work that way. We are not at a bazaar. Moreover, Wache does not want to change teams and we would not agree to it,” Marko said.

Horner recently stressed that no “senior members” of Red Bull will join Ferrari as part of a “hostage exchange” to accelerate Laurent Mekies impending move to AlphaTauri.