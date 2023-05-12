Aston Martin claim $80m profit due to use of F1 Safety Car

The Canadian billionaire businessman revealed Aston Martin has sold between 300 and 400 of its Vantage F1 Edition cars as a direct result of the vehicle featuring in grands prix.

The car model is one of two used by F1 as its official Safety Car in the event of an accident occurring during races.

According to Business Insider’s calculations based on Stroll’s claim, Aston Martin will have made between $60m and $80m worth of sales linked directly to the Safety Car.

Speaking at the Financial Times Future of the Car Summit, Stroll said: “[It] sounds like a small number, but for a company of our size it's relatively important.”

He added: "There's an expression, I didn't believe it but we're actually experiencing it: race on Sunday, sell on Monday.”

Stroll led a consortium to rescue the then struggling luxury UK carmaker back in 2020.

The Racing Point F1 team, for which his son Lance drives for, was rebranded Aston Martin in 2021.

The Silverstone-based outfit currently sits second in the 2023 F1 world championship, with Fernando Alonso claiming four podium finishes in five races.