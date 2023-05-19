Tsunoda helps with Faenza clean up after deadly floods 

The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix was called off on Wednesday after severe flooding devastated the region, leaving 13 dead and forcing 13,000 people to evacuate their homes.

More than 20 rivers have burst their banks and nearly 300 landslides have been reported after six months’ rainfall fell in a day and a half.

The city of Faenza, home to Tsunoda and AlphaTauri’s F1 factory, was among the areas to be badly affected by flooding.

Some AlphaTauri team members evacuated their homes on Tuesday night and ended up sleeping at the factory.

Yuki Tsunoda and his AlphaTauri team mates have been helping with the clean-up in Faenza pic.twitter.com/uf2qN5syTf — Formula 1 (@F1) May 18, 2023

Yuki Tsunoda helping clean up Faenza, the city where AlphaTauri’s factory is based in Italy



(via radiodelta_1/IG) pic.twitter.com/gW0WiiYMij — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) May 18, 2023

Along with other AlphaTauri staff, Tsunoda was seen helping locals to clear mud and debris from the streets of Faenza on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Japanese driver was praised by fans on social media for playing his part in the relief effort.

Tsunoda’s teammate Nyck de Vries was left stranded as he attempted to get to AlphaTauri’s factory, resulting in him being helped out by a McLaren team member.

Meanwhile, Ferrari have donated £870k (€1m) to the Emilia-Romagna region's fundraising effort.