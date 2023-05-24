Sainz and teammate Leclerc were among several F1 drivers taking part in the annual charity football match at the Stade Louis II stadium ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix.

There were initial concerns about Sainz’s participation in this weekend’s race in Monte Carlo after the Spaniard was pictured with a bandage around his right leg following the match.

However, fears he could be a doubt for the prestigious race were allayed after it emerged his injury was nothing more than a bruised thigh.

F1 journalist Giuliano Duchessa confirmed on Tuesday evening that the injury was not serious.

“Known earlier than expected, fortunately it was only a contusion for Carlos. Everything seems ok,” he tweeted.

Things weren’t much better for Leclerc, who took an embarrassing tumble and face-planted the deck just 90 seconds into the game.

"what if we put a football match with the formula 1 drivers days before the monaco gp? what's the worst that could happen?" pic.twitter.com/zJfjl0PG9T — clara (@leclercsletters) May 23, 2023

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and Alpine driver Pierre Gasly also took part in the all-star football match, which raises funds for a children’s charity.

Ferrari’s drivers will be hoping for better fortunes when they get back behind the wheel of their cars this weekend in Monaco.

Leclerc has a terrible record at his home race and has been hampered by various cruel misfortunes that have so far prevented him from winning around the famous streets of the Principality.

Will he finally be able to end his curse this weekend?