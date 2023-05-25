A report by the Daily Mail surfaced earlier this week claiming that Ferrari had made a £40 million offer to sign Hamilton for next year.

The speculation comes amid Mercedes’ disappointing start to F1 2023.

Why are Mercedes going backwards in F1 2023? Video of Why are Mercedes going backwards in F1 2023?

Even so, Hamilton has remained consistent in his message that he wants to remain with Mercedes beyond this year.

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur has also rubbished reports linking Hamilton with the Italian team, but was complimentary about him.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, Hamilton was asked about the rumours in the FIA press conference and whether Mercedes’ poor form would sway his decision.

“Naturally when you’re in contract negotiations there’s always going to be speculation,” he said. “I think ultimately unless you hear from me that is all it is.

“No, it doesn't have a bearing I think because we’re still a championship-winning team it’s just we’ve had the wrong car, there have been some decisions that have been made over the past two years that have not been ideal and we’re working our way through that.

“All the energy is going towards the new upgrade this weekend, the team have worked incredibly hard to bring this upgrade. We already after Bahrain decided that’s what we’re going to do so I was a little bit gutted when the last race was cancelled as I was excited to try this new package.

“Whilst here is not the best platform track-wise to really see those come to fruition we will hopefully experience that more next week. Otherwise, my team is having discussions with the team in the background and we’re almost there.”

Hamilton is hopeful that his new contract with Mercedes will be completed in the “coming weeks”.

“It’s not really stuff that I can talk about to be honest,” he added. “This is the first time I think that I’ve not been negotiating myself. I’ve got a great team in the background doing all of the work so I am just focused on doing the job at hand.

“I say what I want and that’s what we’re working towards. Hopefully in the coming weeks.”