‘I don’t care about Hamilton!’ - Sainz and Tsunoda’s radio rage

Sainz was in a battle against Esteban Ocon for the final spot on the podium when he was called in to make a pitstop as Ferrari attempted an undercut to gain track position over the Alpine driver.

Although the decision meant Sainz was able to stay ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes at that stage of the race, the Spaniard was angered to still be stuck behind Ocon.

“This is exactly what I talked about!,” Sainz fumed.

His race engineer Riccardo Adami responded: “The target was to cover Hamilton.”

“I don’t care about Hamilton, I was quick!” Sainz snapped back.

It marked the second time in as many years that Ferrari’s strategy at Monaco has been questioned.

Last year, a calamitous Ferrari strategy call saw polesitter Charles Leclerc lose the chance to win his home race as he slipped to fourth.

Sainz was not the only driver raging at his team during Sunday’s rain-affected race.

AlphaTauri were left on the receiving end of Tsunoda’s typically unfiltered feedback.

With Tsunoda struggling with his brakes, his race engineer Mattia Spini offered the following advice: “Offset 5, build it up under braking. You can do it.”

“I know but this brake sucks!” Tsunoda replied, before adding: “Are you trying to crash me or what?”

Explaining his difficult race, Tsunoda said: “The issue with the brakes I had all weekend amplified in the rain, and it was difficult to control and manage the situation. I felt like a passenger from then until the end of the race.

“Of course, I am frustrated, and so is the team, because points were possible today. It’s hard to accept it, there are still things which need to be improved, but there are certainly positives to take from this weekend.

"We will now reset ourselves and focus on Barcelona.”