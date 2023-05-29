Perez’s weekend was ruined by a crash at Sainte Devote in the early stages of Q1 on Saturday.

As a result, it left Perez 20th on the grid for Sunday’s race, while teammate Max Verstappen was on pole position.

Perez endured a miserable Sunday as he was lapped twice by Verstappen.

While Perez showed impressive pace in clear air, the difficulties in overtaking meant that progress up the order was effectively impossible.

It now means Perez is now 39 points behind Verstappen heading into the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.

Marko told ServusTV: “It didn’t matter then. Everything went wrong there.”

When referring to Perez’s crash in qualifying, he said: “not irresponsible, but unreasonable”.

He added to Sky Germany: “I hope that today’s mistakes are enough for the rest of the season. In general, his speed when he drove free was good. But his crash in qualifying ruined the weekend.”

It’s a devastating blow for Perez and his title chances.

With Fernando Alonso finishing second in Monaco, Perez is only 12 points ahead.

It’s the second time Perez has crashed in qualifying, doing the same in Australia.

However, Perez was able to recover to fifth at Albert Park, making the most of a number of stoppages.

Reflecting on Perez’s race in Monaco, team boss Christian Horner said: “It was just a weekend where nothing worked for him at all. I would say the sooner he comes to Barcelona the better.”