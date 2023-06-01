Daniel Ricciardo selling his private McLaren supercar for six-figure price

The F1 veteran parted ways with McLaren at the end of last season but, until now, kept his private road car in his collection.

But the next step of Ricciardo and McLaren’s parting of ways is for him to get rid of his own car for a reasonable price.

my favorite genre of daniel ricciardo pics that sexy mclaren 720s pic.twitter.com/0Kl8K9BYcR — ece ③ (@ricciardopics) July 18, 2021

The 2021 McLaren 720S Spider 4.0 2dr has less than 7,000 miles on the clock and goes 0-60 in 2.8 seconds.

It is finished in MSO Lantana purple and comes with a long list of features.

It has a Bower and Wilkins Audio System, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Active Rear Spoiler - Carbon Fibre, Brake Calipers - Yellow with Silver McLaren Logo, Carbon Fibre Exterior Upgrade Pack 1 and many, many more.

Ricciardo is Red Bull’s third driver this season but is already eyeing a move back onto grid for 2024.

New Tracks for 2024? Your Questions Answered | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 91 Video of New Tracks for 2024? Your Questions Answered | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 91

“Do I miss being out on the track? I’d be lying if I said I didn’t,” he said.

“I watched the first couple of races on the couch and that was… interesting! Even so, I was comfortable with it.

“But then I went to the grand prix in Melbourne, my home race, and everything was a bit more heightened - being around it, smelling it, hearing it. It certainly confirmed that I don’t feel done.

“Of course, I don’t have a crystal ball, and I can’t guarantee that I’ll be racing next year. Last year, a part of me thought, “Oh, maybe this is it,” but now I feel that’s not how it’s going to end.”