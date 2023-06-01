Investment from Thibaut Courtois, the Real Madrid goalkeeper, enabled the valuation to soar.

Neat Burger is a vegan fast food burger chain which Hamilton co-founded in 2019.

The Financial Times report that a new round of financing raised $18 (£14.5m), with Courtois among those to jump on board.

The business is expected to double its three London locations, and spread into the USA.

Tommaso Chiabra, a Neat Burger co-founder, told Vegan Food & Living: “We’re just scratching the surface of the biggest food revolution we will ever witness.”

Hamilton’s number of non-F1 business interests has grown in recent years.

Notably he also invests in NFL franchise the Denver Broncos.

Hamilton, 38, could soon have even more financial reasons to smile.

His contract with Mercedes is due to expire at the end of this year but there is growing optimism that he will pen fresh terms to continue his F1 career with the team which has aided him to win six of his seven titles.