Houses

Hamilton is best-known for living in Monte Carlo, Monaco, and once shared a photo of his stunning view with the caption: "A place I call home, Monte Carlo. I am so blessed to live in such an incredible place.”

The exclusive Fontvieille area, where it is believed he lives, is famous for lavish properties. In 2007 Hamilton was linked with a £10m home.

His neighbours in Monaco include Max Verstappen, David Coulthard, Daniel Ricciardo, Valtteri Bottas and more…

Hamilton spent $40m on a four-bed penthouse in Tribeca, a fashionable part of Manhattan, New York, in 2019, complete with a perfect view of the Hudson River - but he never really lived in the property, and has since sold it on at a profit.

He spent £18m on a mansion in west London in 2017. But neighbours were angry because Hamilton, who had barely set foot in the property, planned to chop down trees and carry out extensive renovation work, the Daily Mail reported!

Hamilton also has a place in Los Angeles, and another in Colorado, a location he enjoys during the F1 offseason.

Cars

“I am not in a relationship, I don’t have kids, my car is my baby,” Hamilton told The Independent last year.

His car collection is worth £13m and has included:

A purple Pagani Zonda worth £1.6m, custom-built for Hamilton

An ultra-rare 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra, worth £4m, is his prized asset

Always interesting to see Hamilton in a red Ferrari LaFerrari, worth £1m

There are only 275 Mercedes-AMG Project One cars made, worth £2m each, and obviously Hamilton owns one!

The £230k-worth Mercedes-AMG SLS Black is his day-to-day runaround…

A McLaren P1, worth £2m, keeps him in touch with his former F1 team

A 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, which can cost around £750k

An electric Mercedes-Maybach 6

A Mercedes Maybach S600, worth £800k

A Honda CRF450RX Motocross bike

An electric Maverick X3 dune buggy

He bought his Sunseeker 90 yacht in 2009 for $4m

Jewellery

F1 drivers were banned from wearing jewellery in the paddock last year but that didn’t stop Hamilton rebelling by turning up to one race wearing three luxury watches worth a total of £32,250. He wore these three pieces from manufacturer IWC:

Big Pilot’s Watch (£10,900)

Big Pilot’s Watch Top Gun Mojave Desert (£14,500)

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team watch (£6,850)

Hamilton has spent years as the No1 earner on the list of F1 drivers salaries, and that is set to continue for years to come, too.

The Mercedes driver must pay £452,524 ($545,742) just to register for the F1 2023 season.

Lewis Hamilton’s net worth was £300m in 2022, according to The Sunday Times Rich List, which makes him Britain’s richest-active sportsperson.

He is also the fifth-most generous person in Britain after giving £20m to charity within the previous year.