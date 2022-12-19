F1 driver salaries for 2022 season revealed: Who was paid the most?
Lewis Hamilton remains the highest-paid F1 driver in terms of base salary, according to a new report.
A report by RacingNews365.com claims to have compiled a "complete overview" of the salaries of all 20 drivers competing in the F1 2022 season, with sources from within the paddock and across teams consulted “to make the list as reliable as possible”.
It is perhaps no surprise to see both Hamilton and Max Verstappen sitting at the very top of the pile given they are F1’s most recent world champions.
A previous ranking by Forbes named two-time world champion Verstappen as the biggest earner of 2022 thanks to a staggering bonus packet worth up to £17m ($20.3m).
The below list only includes base F1 salary and does not include any other endorsements or bonuses.
Reported F1 2022 driver salaries
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - $40m
Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - $35m
Fernando Alonso (Alpine) - $20m
Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) - $15m
Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) - $15m
Lando Norris (McLaren) - $15m
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - $12m
Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) - $10m
Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) - $10m
Sergio Perez (Red Bull) - $10m
George Russell (Mercedes) - $5m
Esteban Ocon (Alpine) - $5m
Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) - $5m
Kevin Magnussen (Haas) - $5m
Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) - $1m
Mick Schumacher (Haas) - $1m
Nicholas Latifi (Williams) - $1m
Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) - $750k