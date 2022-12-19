A report by RacingNews365.com claims to have compiled a "complete overview" of the salaries of all 20 drivers competing in the F1 2022 season, with sources from within the paddock and across teams consulted “to make the list as reliable as possible”.

It is perhaps no surprise to see both Hamilton and Max Verstappen sitting at the very top of the pile given they are F1’s most recent world champions.

Will Lewis Hamilton ever win another F1 world championship? Video of Will Lewis Hamilton ever win another F1 world championship?

A previous ranking by Forbes named two-time world champion Verstappen as the biggest earner of 2022 thanks to a staggering bonus packet worth up to £17m ($20.3m).

The below list only includes base F1 salary and does not include any other endorsements or bonuses.

Reported F1 2022 driver salaries

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - $40m

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - $35m

Fernando Alonso (Alpine) - $20m

Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) - $15m

Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) - $15m

Lando Norris (McLaren) - $15m

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - $12m

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) - $10m

Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) - $10m

Sergio Perez (Red Bull) - $10m

George Russell (Mercedes) - $5m

Esteban Ocon (Alpine) - $5m

Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) - $5m

Kevin Magnussen (Haas) - $5m

Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) - $1m

Mick Schumacher (Haas) - $1m

Nicholas Latifi (Williams) - $1m

Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) - $750k